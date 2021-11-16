Glassboys and Harriers’ Trophy draws made

By Matt Maher

Stourbridge have been drawn away to National League South outfit Hemel Hempstead Town in the FA Trophy second round.

The tie will take place a week on Saturday, meaning the Glassboys home league match against Stratford Town originally scheduled for that date will be rearranged.

Hemel Hempstead were once familiar opponents for Stour when the clubs used to regularly compete for promotion from the Southern League. The Tudors eventually did go up to the National League South in 2014 and currently sit 16th in the table.

The Glassboys, who have endured a disappointing league season so far, booked their spot in the second round with a 2-1 win at Carlton Town last Saturday. They are guaranteed to earn another £1,000 from the second round tie, though there is prize money of £3,750 should they beat Hemel.

Kidderminster Harriers will, meanwhile, feature in one of the most high-profile ties of the round after being drawn away at National League North rivals Hereford United.

Harriers, who sit fourth in the table after a six match unbeaten run, will visit Edgar Street a week on Saturday.

