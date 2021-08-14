York 1 Kidderminster Harriers 2 - Report

Goals in each half from Ashley Hemmings and Sam Austin gave Harriers an ideal start to their league season.

Harriers bright opening almost brought them a goal with only two minutes played, Ashley Hemmings right wing cross was glanced across the face of Pete Jameson’s goal by Ethan Freemantle.

It was Ashley Hemmings who blazed over when connecting with Omari Sterling’s short pass with York still struggling to come to terms with the lively Harriers front line.

On 21 minutes Harriers superiority finally paid dividends, Freemantle, Sterling and Caleb Richards combined to release Sam Austin whose cut back across the area was met by Ashley Hemmings who swept the ball in from close range.

Sam Austin continued the offensive being denied by the outstretched leg od captain Sean Newton.

Mackenzie Heaney was one of the bright spots for the home side, his 30th minute left wing cross was fired goalwards by Clayton Donaldson only for Luke Simpson to extend himself to his left to parry the ball away.

Mark Beck wasted a glorious opportunity to bring the ‘Minstermen’ level placing his header wide of the target with Simpson beaten.

It was the turn of Pete Jameson to keep his side in the game, spreading himself to block an effort from Omari Sterling and then diving at the feet of Austin as the visitors held the advantage at the interval.

Within 50 seconds of the restart Mackenzie Heaney had levelled for the home side racing onto a through ball that caught out the Harriers back line.

Captain Keith Lowe kept Harriers level with a headed goalline clearance to keep out Olly Dyson’s 53rd minute chip.

Jameson then came to the home sides rescue saving in quick succession from substitutes Nyall Bell and Lewis Montrose as Harriers looked to secure a victory.

That was achieved with just three minutes remaining, Sam Austin was afforded time and space to deliver a delightful left footed dipper that left Jameson stranded and the points returning to the Midlands

York City: Jameson, Duckworth, Newton, McLaughlin, Dyson ( Woods 63), Willoughby, Donaldson, Heaney (Hopper 87), Beck, Fielding, Wright. Subs Not Used. Campbell(gk), Jones, Cunningham.