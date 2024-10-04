Hednesford Town's FA Cup tie to be streamed on BBC

The Pitmen secured their place in the final qualifying round with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Shifnal Town in midweek, in a tie that went to a replay.

The game will take place next Saturday with the slightly later than usual kick-off time of 3.30pm.

It will be streamed live on the BBC iPlayer as well as on the red button and BBC Sport website.

Both Hednesford and Gateshead will receive £2,000 from the FA for the clash being televised with the winner collecting a further £4,000 from the FA Cup prize fund.

Hednesford, from the Northern Premier League division one west, take on the visitors from the north east, who play three divisions higher in the National League.

The Tynesiders, managed by former Newcastle United goalkeeper Robert Elliot, have made an impressive start to their National League season, where they sit fifth, four points off leader Barnet with a game in hand.

They have won seven of their 11 league games so far this season.

Hednesford are curently 12th in their division under new boss Steve King.

However, they have played just six league games due to early-season postponements due to their FA Cup and FA Vase runs.