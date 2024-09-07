Hednesford Town 4-1 Quorn - Report

The game sprung into life quickly, as Hednesford took the lead after just two minutes as Jake Jervis spun his marker in the box and shot past former Solihull Moors keeper Tom Allsop.

Quorn were back on level terms eight minutes later as Paddy Webb’s long-range effort sailed into the back of the net but the Pitmen responded in style.

Dom McHale restored the lead in the 16th minute with Jack Bearne added a third goal two minutes later. The former Kidderminster Harriers player struck again on 21 minutes to cap an impressive spell for the hosts and although Steve King’s side pushed for more in the second half, the visitors’ defence stood firm.