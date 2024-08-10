Hednesford Town 3-2 Vauxhall Motors

Motors got back into the game early in the second half when skipper Ben Homes headed home from a corner. Substitute Dan Trickett-Smith put the ball in the net for the Pitmen but was once again thwarted by the linesman's flag. A diving header from Jack Bearne was tipped over the bar for a corner as the Pitmen sought to put the game to bed. The result was sealed for Hednesford Town when Duku got on the end of Sion Spence's cross and headed past Atkinson in the 82nd minute. Connor Rankin headed a consolation goal deep into injury time, heading home from another Motor's corner, but came too late to have an influence on the final result.

Hednesford Town; Rose, Rowe, Taylor, Roberts, Johnson, Maye (Alamu-Tajudeen 88) , Bearne (Sparkes 83), Spence (Holness 83), Duku, McHale (Trickett-Smith 59), Sutherland (Jervis 63).

Vauxhall Motors; Atkinson, Harrison (Ellison 63), Hughes (Hoppe 7), Dufton-Kelly, Mbolokeke, Holmes (Jones 89), Jerbin, Wynne, Rankin, Kay (Nugent 63), Deer. Sub not used; Ruffer.