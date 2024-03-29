Pitmen make three signings in bid for survival

Yesterday was transfer deadline day for non-league clubs around the country and their final opportunity to sign or release players.

Josh Endall put pen to paper at the Pitmen, signing a contract until the end of the season after goalkeeper Kieran Boucher departed the club. Meanwhile, Hednesford welcomed Matthew Barnes-Homer and Junior Brown on Wednesday after the addition of Portuguese midfielder Adriano Moke last week.

Both offer plenty of experience as striker Barnes-Homer started his career at Wolves before playing for Kidderminster Harriers, Macclesfield, Luton Town and Forest Green Rovers. Meanwhile, former Shrewsbury Town defender Junior Brown arrived from Whitchurch Alport and started his career at Crewe Alexandra.

Hednesford sit 19th in the standings – four points adrift from safety – as they search to extend their unbeaten run to four league games.

Elsewhere, Chasetown go to Avro after welcoming ex-Albion and Rushall Olympic defender Callum Mendez-Jones following his departure from Hednesford.

In the Northern One Midlands, Walsall Wood welcome Quorn while Sporting Khalsa visit Hinckley LRFC and Lye Town travel to Rugby Town.

Stafford Rangers will look for their second Northern Premier League win in a row, welcoming Workington AFC as they sit three points adrift from safety. The Rangers offloaded defender Ben Woods while forward Niah Payne will remain on loan at Ossett United.

Meanwhile, Daryll Knight will take charge of his first match at Stourbridge after taking the reins following Leon Broadhurst’s sacking. The Glassboys host Stratford Town while Halesowen Town go to Leamington.

In the National League, Kidderminster Harriers host Altrincham tonight, sitting two points from safety and will look for victory after four consecutive draws. Also tonight, in the National League North, Rushall Olympic visit Alfreton Town searching for back-to-back wins.