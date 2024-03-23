Hednesford Town 1-1 Leek Town - Report

In the tenth minute the Pitmen took a surprise lead when right back Blaine Rowe broke into the area and sent a shot underneath the unfortunate Dino Visser. Aaron Opoku appeared to find some space on the edge of the Pitmen box, but before he could shoot, the referee spotted a handball and duly booked the Leek forward. Goalscorer Rowe was replaced in the 33rd minute by James McQuikin following an injury as the Pitmen competed well in the first half, limiting the opposition's chances to the minimum. Leek Town became frustrated as the half wore on and Oliver Harrision received a caution for something he said to the referee. A Leek Town corner just before half time saw the Pitmen hang onto their advantage thanks to a double save from Ryan Brown. During added time at the end of the half Hednesford dangerman Jai Verma had a shot which landed on the roof of the net.

Verma had another close shot at the start of the second half, as the Pitmen remained in control of a decent proportion of the game. Leek had slightly more possession but were frequently thwarted by the presence of Sam Griffiths and Josh Endall at the back, while Brown made a couple more comfortable saves. Ironically it would be a mistake from Griffiths that led to the eventual equaliser in the 72nd minute, slicing a clearance into his own net to level the score. Endall confirmed his player of the match award with a goal line clearance during added time. Substitute Nathan Delfouneso put a dangerous cross from Verma out for a goal kick as the Pitmen almost upturned the league's form book.

Hednesford Town; Brown, Rowe (McQuilkin 33), Kelly, Thorley, Griffiths (C), Endall, Verma, Moke (Edwards 76), Bailey (Delfouneso 76), Jervis, Farmer. Subs not used, Berks, Morley

Leek Town; Visser, Buckley, Keenan, Ndene, Harrison, Green, Grocott, Reilly (Weir 69), Opoku (Tricket-Smith 53), Carr (Grice 79), Stevenson. Subs not used; McMahon, Parisson