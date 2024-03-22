Upbeat Moore backing Hednesford Town to avoid relegation

The Pitmen welcome Leek to Keys Park for Non-League Day tomorrow, with Moore’s side sitting 19th and four points adrift of safety after a 1-1 draw with Vauxhall Motors midweek.

New owners Craig and Amada Gwilt will be present at the match as admission fees have been cut to £5. And boss Moore is hoping to put on a show and continue momentum with his side after four points from the last two league games.

Asked if he believes they can stay up, the Pitmen boss said: “Most definitely. I don’t see any reason why we can’t stay up. We’ve estimated about 11 points might be enough to keep us up. If that’s the case then we should be okay.

“We’re doing well. We lost on penalties to Coventry in the Birmingham Senior Cup, but I don’t really class that as a defeat. At the moment it’s going very well and I’m very happy with how the team is progressing and the squad.

“It is a test (Leek Town) but, you know what, it’s a funny league. I’ve managed in it long enough to know that anything can happen.

“We’ve got some excellent players who have only been at the club for a short period of time and that’s proven its case with the results we are starting to show. So hopefully we can spring a surprise on Leek.

“Saturday with it being such a large game for both us and Leek, it’s going to be a fantastic occasion. Hopefully the football on the pitch will prove so and I’m really looking forward to it.”

Hednesford are offering season ticket holders the opportunity to bring one person along with them free of charge tomorrow with cheaper drinks available from the bar, and activities including magic show for children.

Moore added former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Lewis Farmer to his squad midweek and is hoping to build success at his new club and enjoy a lengthy stay with the Pitmen. “I have no ambitions to leave the club,” said Moore. “I joined the club because of the plan, and the direction that the new owners and director of football want to take it. I want to enjoy that journey and help them, and to be successful with the club.

“I’ve been made to feel very welcome by the board and everyone involved. Craig and Amanda are a breath of fresh air, and are lovely people. We’re all working hard to make sure the club goes in the right direction.”

Neighbours Chasetown visit Witton Albion while in the Northern One Midlands, Lye Town host Shepshed Dynamo, Walsall Wood travel to Corby Town and Sporting Khalsa go to Bedworth United.

In the National League, 22nd-placed Kidderminster Harriers visit Wealdstone of just four points above them. Harriers sit two points adrift from safety with six matches remaining this season.

In National League North, Rushall Olympic entertain Darlington in a relegation six-pointer as Liam McDonald’s side sit 21st – one below their opponents.

In the Southern Central Premier Halesowen Town host Coalville Town while Stourbridge welcome AFC Sudbury. In the Northern Premier League, Stafford Rangers visit Bamber Bridge