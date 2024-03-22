Hednesford Town officially complete new takeover

Following the news that chairman Hayden Dando was stepping down, it was revealed in January that the Gwilt family were to take full control of the club.

The deal received FA ratification last month and has now been sealed.

Town have also appointed Andrew Reid as the new Director of Football at Keys Park.

“Andrew will be creating our medium and long-term football strategy, play a key role in player recruitment, scouting and talent identification along with rebuilding our academy system,” Craig Gwilt explained in a club statement.

Dando was instrumental in keeping Town in the non-league pyramid following the late collapse of a takeover last season.

They were in danger of not being able to take part in the 2023/24 season until Dando stepped in to keep the club afloat on a short-term basis.

Now, the Gwilt family are eager to invest in facilities and help stabilise the club for the years to come.

“Both Amanda and myself are delighted to announce this, with so many of you already showing your support we look forward to many years of stable ownership,” the statement continued.

“Plans to improve the stadium are already underway, such as an outdoor bar, scoreboard, new dugouts, toilet refurbishments and tarmacking the car park being just some of the things we hope will be in place for the start of the season.

“I also want to be able to launch our new digital ticketing system, which will allow you to purchase in advance as well as have access to discounts and other benefits throughout the season.

“We’ve made significant improvements to keep fans up-to-date with video highlights, manager interviews, training pictures and new signing announcements and we’ll continue to keep the fans informed as much as possible.”