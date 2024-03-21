Hednesford Town snatch a point - but survival hopes take a hit

Jai Verma’s 89th-minute equaliser cancelled out Bobbie McDonnell’s opener for the Motormen as Hednesford rescued a late point.

That result, which came on the back of successive league wins, leaves them second from bottom and four points adrift of safety in Northern One West.

Stafford Rangers suffered a 3-1 home defeat against Macclesfield to leave them six points adrift of safety in the Northern Premier.

Goals from Tre Pemberton, Luke Duffy and Tommy Clare wrapped up the win for Macclesfield, although Kaiman Anderson pulled one back as Rangers slumped to a third straight defeat.

And in Northern One Midlands, Walsall Wood missed the opportunity to climb into eighth as they fell to a 4-3 defeat at home to Boldmere St Michaels.

Asa Charlton’s opener for Wood was followed by four unanswered goals for Boldmere as ex-Wood attacker Dan Gyasi bagged a brace and Johnny Johnston and Jack Byrne scored either side of half-time.

Goals from Claudio Dias and Shay Willock threatened a fightback but Wood were ultimately unable to find a leveller.