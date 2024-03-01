New Hednesford boss Paul Moore set for home bow

Moore, appointed a week ago to replace the axed Harry Harris, has a wealth of non-league experience including spells with Newcastle Town, Leek Town, Colwyn Bay, Warrington Town, Clitheroe, and Congleton Town.

Moore has nine games to save the club from the Northern Premier West trapdoor – they sit second bottom, eight points from safety having played two more games than those immediately above them.

It is a daunting task but not one which will intimidate Moore, who pulled off an even more dramatic escape for Newcastle Town last season.

Speaking after his appointment, he said: “I have over 18 years of experience of managing at this level and above and saved Newcastle Town last season with only three games in which to do it.

“I have won the league with Colwyn Bay and with Warrington Town, I am excited about the future at Hednesford Town and can’t wait to get started.”

The game is also the first home game since the takeover by Craig Gwilt was ratified by the FA, and he sent a message to supporters urging them to turn out in their numbers.

“Believe me when I say I’ll only ever have the best interests of this club in my thoughts, and rest assured that every decision we make is for the benefit of Hednesford,” said Gwilt.

“I’m a massive football fan at heart and this club is something special, I fell in love watching my first game here and as a fellow Pitman, I know we will bring the glory days back.”

Elsewhere in the division, neighbours Chasetown travel to Prescot Cables as they look to close in on the play-off places..

Stourbridge entertain Leamington in the Southern Premier while Northern Premier survival hopefuls Stafford Rangers visit 19th-placed Bradford Park Avenue.

In the National League, resurgent Kidderminster Harriers go to Woking while in the National League North Rushall Olympic visit Chorley. In the Northern One Midlands, Lye Town welcome Harborough Town while Walsall Wood go to Hinckley LRFC and Sporting Khalsa visit Gresley Rovers.