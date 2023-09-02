Stalybridge Celtic 3-2 Hednesford Town - Report

The hosts got off to a flying start when Matty Bryan latched onto a ball over the top from Michael Brewster, driving into the box and forcing a corner. Jordan Burton's corner was met by Connor O'Grady who headed the ball across goal allowing Greg Wilkinson to nod in to net in the sixth minute. In reply for the Pitmen, Rivel Mardenborough found some space outside of the home box and shot narrowly over the crossbar. The lively Bryan went close for Celtic, firing over after a dangerous looking run when he cut in from the right hand side. Hednesford rallied as they forced a series of corners and despite a goalmouth scramble the Pitmen were unable to find a goal. However, The Pitmen did not have long to wait as Mardenborough did well to beat the Celtic defence from a wide and net a deserved equaliser in the 23rd minute from twelve yards with a low drive. Aaron Dwyer caused some problems in the Pitmen box with a mazy run, however his final ball did not connect with any Celtic players. An evenly balanced and competitive first half saw no more goals.