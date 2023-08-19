Darlaston Town 3-0 Hednesford Town

Hednesford had the better of the possession in a goalless first half, however the better chances fell to the home side with Aaron Bishop missing a good opportunity before forcing a good save from Dan Crane. Ronee Hendricks went close for Darlaston shooting just wide from a well worked free kick routine. In reply Rivel Mardenborough's turn and shot in the area was well saved by Will O'Sullivan.

Ben Priest finished from close range at the start of the second following a Darlaston free kick. Things got worse for the Pitmen when Michael Williams handled the ball, conceding a penalty which was tucked away by Lewis Gill to extend the home side's lead. In the 79th minute Dan Crane handled the ball outside of his area and was duly dismissed leaving the Pitmen with a mountain to climb. Jack Kelly did manage to hit the woodwork with a free kick, but substitute Louis Baker finished the scoring to give Darlaston a deserved 3-0 win.