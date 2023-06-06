Hednesford Town crowdfunding for the cost of next season

Hednesford Town

The Pitmen say money raised will go toward paying for materials required to deal with the upkeep of Keys Park.

It follows last week’s takeover by former vice-chairman Hayden Dando, which ensured the club will play on next season.

A statement on the club website explained: “Hednesford Town and our supporters are blessed that we have some amazing volunteers who give their time to keep the stadium in the superb condition you all see it on a matchday so every penny raised is for materials and items that we need.

“Not one penny goes to labour costs as our volunteers ensure everything is done by them.

“If you can help support the club whether it is £5, £50 or £500 we would be incredibly grateful.

“Let’s make Hednesford Town Football Club a community effort and really get behind the club as we embark on the 2023/24 season.”

The club say they have been “humbled” by the number of approaches they have received offering sponsorship and support since Dando’s takeover was announced on Friday. Dando, who is based in Spain, wants to establish a supporters’ committee who can run the club on a day-to-day basis.

Speaking to the Express & Star last week, he said: “I don’t have millions of pounds to throw at this, so I need the help of supporters. I need them to be coming to games and helping out with events.

“I need them to help them as much as they can, where they can. We are playing catch up but we will do it.”