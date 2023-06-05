Hednesford Town make signings as assistant manager steps away

Dan Crane has returned to the club as a player/coach

Guy Hadland was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma at the end of last season and he has now left the club and is undergoing treatment. In a club statement chairman Hayden Dando said they are ‘fully behind him’.

As a result of Hadland leaving, Hednesford announced Dan Crane has rejoined the club as his replacement and will take on a role as a player-coach.

Crane is a club legend and he made 337 appearances for the Pitmen in his previous spell at Keys Park including being a part of the 2013 play-off winning side with his heroics in the penalty shoot-out against AFC Fylde.

The Pitmen – who were readmitted to the league on Friday after days of uncertainty the club would be playing next season – also announced that Sam Griffiths would return to Keys Park as captain.

He has spent the last two seasons playing for Shropshire club Shifnal Town, but will bring experience to the Hednesford defence.

Manager Danny Glover said: “Sam is a player I know well and he is a fantastic defender with a lot of experience.

“I also need a leader in the dressing room who knows both sides of the game how to mix it up when it gets rough but also knows how to get it down and play.”

They also announced the signing of Michael Williams, a 35-year-old who has been playing for Gresley Rovers. Williams has an international pedigree having played 17 times for Montserrat.

They also announced the signing of left-back Jack Kelly – another player who was playing for Shifnal Town last season.

Max Dixon, a striker from Lichfield City, and midfielder Desean Martin have also joined the club as Glover continues to build his squad ahead of the new season after a turbulent few weeks for the club.