Hednesford Town FC to play on next season after successful rescue bid

Vice-chairman Hayden Dando led a successful rescue bid

The Pitmen were informed on Friday afternoon their application for readmittance to step four of the non-league pyramid had been accepted by the FA.

It comes just a week after the club resigned their place in next season’s Northern Premier League Division One following the collapse of a proposed takeover by Staffordshire businessman Gary Hartland.

Dando, who had formally left the club at the end of April together with chairman Graham Jones, has since engineered a swift and unexpected rescue which includes a new lease agreement with Keys Park owner Steve Price.

In a statement posted on the club’s website, Dando confirmed he will take on the running of the club and thanked Price, Jones and long-serving club secretary Terry McMahon for their efforts in recent days.

He said his intention was to “stabilise” the club in the short-term in the hope of making it attractive to buyers with deeper pockets.

Dando also confirmed Danny Glover will remain as first-team manager.

He said: “I am not doing this for any kind of profit whatsoever. I am doing it to ensure that your football club still exists and has a chance at a future.

“I will also confirm that when and if the right person to take over comes along that the footballing element of the club will still be available for a nominal figure of £1.”

Dando, a sometimes divisive figure during his time as vice-chairman, also vowed to build bridges with supporters.