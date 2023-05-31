Hednesford Town’s short-term future set to be secured

Keys Park home

The Pitmen will learn on Friday whether they will be allowed to compete in the Northern Premier League West Division next term, less than a week after submitting their resignation following the collapse of the club’s proposed takeover.

That had appeared to have ended any chance of playing next season while putting the 143-year-old club’s future in serious doubt.

But a new group, consisting of individuals already at Keys Parks, has now emerged and are hopeful they have done enough for Hednesford to be allowed to play on.

League officials confirmed extensive talks had taken place with the club and the FA in recent days. The latter will make the final decision on re-admittance at a meeting on Friday morning, when it will be determined whether the club has met the required conditions.

The shock twist comes just six days after the club announced it would be withdrawing from the league following the collapse of a proposed takeover by Staffordshire businessman Gary Hartland.

He had agreed a deal in principle to purchase both the club and the ground, which were separately owned, but withdrew citing the “complexities” of the transfer.

Chairman Graham Jones and vice-chair Hayden Dando had announced their intention to depart in February. The stadium remains owned by former chairman Steve Price, who sold the club to the pair in early 2020.