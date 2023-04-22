Leiston 1 Hednesford Town 0 - Report

The Pitmen travelled to Suffolk to face Leiston in the final game of the season, hoping to build on Thursday's 4-0 win against Needham Market. The squad was down to the bare bones due to injuries, suspension, loan recalls and a family bereavement. Reserve goalkeeper Rhys Williams took his place as an outfield player while fitness coach Garry Walker was named as the lone substitute. Leiston's title winning hopes ended last week due to Coalville and Tamworth both recording wins and will face either Rushall Olympic or Nuneaton Boro in the playoffs.

An uneventful opening twenty-five minutes saw Hednesford make a goal line clearance from Joe Marsden's inswinging ball, however the assistant referee had raised his flag for offside. A worrying early injury meant that the visitors' player-manager Danny Glover had to change his blood soaked shirt. Kemy Agustein tried his luck from the halfway line before Leiston's George Quantrell blazed way off target at the other end. A good move from the home team saw Finlay Barnes release Adam Mills whose cross was scrambled away by the Pitmen defence. Ethan Patterson did well to meet a ball arriving in the area, Leiston's Seb Dunbar cleared the ball behind to avert the danger. Marsden's freekick was headed clear by Glover as the much depleted Pitmen continued to give a good account of themselves. The Pitmen broke from a clearance following a Leiston free-kick, Rhys Williams was able to get a shot away on his outfield debut, however the ball went wide of the upright. The half ended goalless after four minutes of added time with neither goalkeeper significantly tested.

Leiston switched goalkeepers at half time with Billy Johnson replacing Sam Donkin. Ryan Jarvis played a neat ball into the area for Barnes whose effort on goal was blocked by the Pitmen defence. The Blues continued to apply pressure as Mills headed wide from Dunbar's cross. The breakthrough came in the 57th minute when Barnes dribbled past three defenders before scoring past Oli Basey into the bottom right corner from ten yards to give Leiston the lead. Mill's shot narrowly wide from Dunbar's cross as the hosts looked to drive home their advantage. The Pitmen had a chance to equalise however Glover's shot was blocked by Jake Hutchings, moments later Basey made a great save to his left from Marsden. Blue's keeper Johnson was called into action making a smart save at his near post from Glover as the Pitmen battled in vain for a late equaliser.

Leiston; Donkin (Johnson 45), Marsden, Dunbar (C), Ryan Jarvis, Bailey-Dennis, Hutchings, Barnes (Davies 71), Dronfield, Mills, Quantrell (Hill 60), Fowkes. Subs not used; Saunders, Rossi, Jarvis.