Hednesford 1 Kings Langley 0 - Report

Kings Langley arrived at Keys Park needing a win to keep their survival hopes alive against already relegated Hednesford Town. The Pitmen were looking to build on the creditable draw with promotion chasing Rushall Olympic on Easter Monday.

An uneventful opening spell saw neither side take control of the game with possession shared evenly and not much action in the final third in either half. Danny Glover played a ball into the area for Stanley Asomugha who was hacked down for a penalty, Hednesford skipper Steph Morley tucked the spot kick away to give the home side the lead in the 27th minute. James McQuilkin found Chay Tilt in space with a visionary pass, the winger picked out Danny Glover whose shot was blocked for corner which Ethan Patterson headed wide as the Pitmen looked to build on their lead. Asomugha should have doubled the advantage just before half time dragging his shot inches wide of the upright.

Kings Langley were awarded a penalty early in the second half when Asomugha needlessly fouled Wilson De Carvalho who was running out of the box. De Carvalho took the spot kick, however Oli Basey made a fantastic low save to his right to preserve the Pitmen's lead.

Kemy Agustien went close for the Pitmen with an effort from 25 yards before McQuilkin headed narrowly over the bar from Tilt's cross. The remainder of the game was very open with both sides spurning opportunities to score. With final results elsewhere Kings Langley joined Hednesford in relegation as the Pitmen held on for all 3 points.

Hednesford Town; Basey, Hartley ,Morley, McQuilkin, Kaninda, Patterson, Asomugha, Parker, Glover, Graham, Tilt. Subs Portman, Agustein, Heard, Sang, Williams