Ilkeston Town 4-1 Hednesford Town - Report

Hednesford loss

The Pitmen had the majority of possession in the opening quarter of an hour, Jordan Graham was first to go close to opening the scoring, glancing a header from a corner across the goal. The lively Stan Asomugha broke into the home box and had a good effort blocked by an Ilkeston defender.

The good start by Hednesford was undone in the 22nd minute when the defence was unable to deal with a cross from Tyree Bennett, former Pitman Leroy Lita was on hand to score a free header. A minute later Ilkeston's Oliver Brown-Hill was shown a straight red card for a cynical foul on the edge of the penalty area, Stefan Morley went close with the resultant free-kick.

The Pitmen were unable to make use of their numerical advantage allowing Ilkeston to double their lead just before half time with another soft goal conceded when skipper Kieran Fenton bundled the ball home at the near post from a corner.

Hednesford created a number of half chances at the start of the second half. Graham went narrowly wide with a header, before Asomugha shot just over the bar. Harrison Foulkes made an acrobatic save to deny Graham in the 58th minute.

Fenton put any chance of a Pitmen comeback to bed, heading his second goal from a corner in the 82nd minute. Substitute Chay Tilt pulled one back for the Pitmen with a spectacular effort from wide on the left, but then the visitors let their guard down allowing Lloyd Patterson to stroll through to make it 4-1.

Ilkeston Town; Foulkes, Thomas, Wilder, O'Malley, Eratt-Thompson, Fenton, Campbell, Brown-Hill, Lita (Woakes 84), Wilson (Kozluk 68), Bennett (Patterson 84). Subs not used Hilton, Woodward.