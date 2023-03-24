Hednesford battling on, but fate could finally be sealed

Hednesford manager Danny Glover

The Pitmen boss insisted last week ‘my team isn’t going to give up’, and his side followed that with a 1-0 victory over Hitchin Town thanks to Jordan Graham’s goal.

Glover’s side lived to fight another day and although with very slim odds, remain mathematically safe. However, this weekend could spell the end for relegation-threatened Hednesford as they visit Barwell.

With a win and two draws from their last four league games, Hednesford are battling right to the end, much to Glover’s delight, who said: “I’ve kept the lads upbeat and positive. I’ve come into something difficult. I’ve had to sort a lot of things out.

“Everything’s starting to come together.” He added: “I’m not looking past this season because that would be wrong of me.”

There will be relief for Glover as Harvey Portman committed to the club earlier this week, despite attention from other sides in the league. With the ship steadied for now, the player-manager will look to bring his side back up next year.

If Stratford pick up three points this weekend then it will finally be curtains, while just a point will effectively relegate the Pitmen.

Fourth-placed Rushall Olympic will look to extend their unbeaten run to six games as they host St Ives Town. Liam McDonald’s side have won an extraordinary seven league home games in a row with just one draw and a loss from 10 at Dales Lane. Meanwhile, Stourbridge will look to bounce back from defeat as they entertain Ilkeston Town.

In the Northern Premier, Stafford Rangers welcome Morpeth Town to Marston Road hoping to end their winless run of three league games.

Matt Hill’s side find themselves unbeaten at home from the last four games, with the club offering season ticket holders of Premier League and EFL sides an extra incentive to watch the Rangers this weekend.

Stafford announced: “Non-League Day entry is in operation for this match, at a price of £8 to any Premier League or EFL team adult fan, if they can produce a valid season ticket for their home club.”