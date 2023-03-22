Hednesford Town's Harvey Portman commits to club after approach

The Pitmen, who remain odds-on for relegation from the Southern Central Premier division, will be taken over at the end of the season by millionaire Staffordshire businessmen Gary Hartland.

And the club have confirmed Harvey Portman has opted to stay at Keys Park despite having received an approach from Stratford Town for his services.

Hednesford said in a statement: “Following a seven-day approach from Stratford Town FC for Harvey Portman, he has confirmed that he is committed to the Pitmen, and will remain with the club.

“Harvey has been a ever-growing strength within the team, and has given consistent performances throughout the season for the team.

“This is a great testament to the management teams desire to develop players within the squad who wish to give their all for the club.”

And the club have signed full-back Andre Robinson. The pacey 21-year-old has previously played for Alvechurch, Evesham United, Tividale and Hinckley.

n Chasetown beat Gresley 3-0 in last night’s Northern Premier League fixture in front of 244 fans.