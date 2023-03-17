Hednesford Town boss Danny Glover prepared for relegation

Hednesford Town manager Danny Glover

The Pitmen welcome Hitchin Town tomorrow and have as many points so far this season as their league position, sitting second-from-bottom and 21st in the league

Hednesford are 16 points adrift of safety and 18th-placed Kings Langley, who have the potential to relegate the Pitmen tomorrow.

Glover labelled current times at the club ‘a transition period’ last month and has vowed to stay with the club for the long-term: “I’m prepared for it, I’m not going to change my mind, I’m going to stick it out and if we go down we will do everything we possibly can to go back up.”

He added: “It could be this weekend where it happens, but we have got a plan and a future.

“We will still be fighting in the remaining games because we want to win football matches and that breeds confidence and enjoyment.

“A club like ours shouldn’t be where it is. My team isn’t going to give up. I’m here long-term.”

If Glover’s side manage to pick up three points against Hitchin Town then they’ll live to fight another day, but with a loss, a win for Kings Langley and a point for Needham Market, Hednesford’s fate will be sealed.

Fifth-placed Rushall Olympic visit Bedford Town while, winless in nine, Kidderminster Harriers visit Gloucester City in National League North.

Elsewhere, Stafford Rangers travel to Liversedge in the Northern Premier, while in Northern One Midlands, second-placed Halesowen Town entertain Shepshed Dynamo after two games without a win.