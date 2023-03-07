Hednesford Town rescued as businessman swoops for club

SHROPSHIRE MAGAZINE. Halls event, L-R, Gary Hartland, Nigel Ingham and Hazel Durham. Staffordshire businessman Gary Hartland.

The future of the Pitmen had been thrown into doubt last month when owners Hayden Dando and Graham Jones revealed they were going to walk away from the club at the end of the season due to the impact of Covid and criticism from sections of the fanbase.

The wealthy South Staffordshire-based entrepeneur made his fortune in care homes and has invested in private schools, including St Dominic’s Grammar School, in Brewood, and Birchfield Preparatory School, in Albrighton. His Wednesfield-based firm, Graiseley Properties, also famously sued Barclays Bank in 2017 – winning a £40million payout from the bank over loans made to the firm which ended up costing it millions of pounds more than expected.

Hartland is well versed in the Midlands non-league football scene, being a former board member at Tamworth FC.

The deal to purchase the Pitmen will see the ownership of the club transferred to him from Dando and Jones and also the freehold of the stadium from former club chief Steve Price on May 1.In the meantime, all parties will be working closely together to ensure a smooth transition.

Hartland said: “I very much look forward to developing the club and building on the hard work carried out by Graham and Steve over a number of years. I see it imperative that the operating side of the club and the stadium are under the same control to enable investment to take place in the facilities.

“Only with improved facilities will we be able to build a sustainable football club which will reach out to the community and ensure the playing side is viable financially along with the operation of the club but at the same time provides true entertainment and value for money. I am very much into this project long term as I am with all my businesses and I would like to feel that given time, we can develop the playing side and facilities in parallel.”

Jones and Dando said in a statement: “It’s wonderful that the club has found its new successor. The history of the club and growth ability is unparalleled to many of the clubs around given the clubs infrastructure. Its fan base has been amazing, and our main involvement coming into the club, was to ensure the future of the club.

“During our time here, it’s been a roller-coaster with so many unforeseen variables challenging our tenure including a global pandemic and cost of living crisis.

“We have received huge amounts of interest in the club post our intended departure announcement and have been working none-stop in the background to ensure the right successor was selected.”