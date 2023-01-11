Hednesford Town bow out as Wolves go safely through

The first goal came from Lewis Billington in the 14th minute of last night’s second round match against the Pitmen.

Leek Town’s Thomas Carr then added two more goals to the scoreline in the 57th and 65th minute to take them into the final stages of the competition.

In the Birmingham Senior Cup, Wolves XI made it safely into the last eight with a 2-0 victory over Sutton Coldfield Town.

The academy side were two goals to the good at the break of the third round tie thanks to a Fabian Reynolds brace.

The Northern One Midlands clash between Yaxley and Chasetown finished 1-0 to the Scholars. The goal came from a corner in the 33rd minute when Danny O’Callaghan connected and hit the back of the net.

Chasetown described the weather as “apocalyptic” and thanked fans for making the trip in the driving rain.