Basement boys Hednesford are sunk

The Pitmen started brightly and took the lead midway through the first half when Leroy Lita broke and fired a low cross across the face of goal. New player-manager Danny Glover was on hand to fire over the line.
However, they were pegged back by a Ryan Beswick equaliser eight minutes in the second half.
Beswick doubled his tally to put Nuneaton into the lead as he fired home from the penalty spot after home keeper Aaron Clayton brought down Kane Richards in the box. Hednesford tried to get back into the game but couldn’t find a leveller before the final whistle.