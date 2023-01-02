Notification Settings

Basement boys Hednesford are sunk

By Russell Youll

Southern Central Premier basement boys Hednesford’s struggles continued as they surrendered a lead to lose 2-1 at home to Nuneaton Borough.

The Pitmen started brightly and took the lead midway through the first half when Leroy Lita broke and fired a low cross across the face of goal. New player-manager Danny Glover was on hand to fire over the line.

However, they were pegged back by a Ryan Beswick equaliser eight minutes in the second half.

Beswick doubled his tally to put Nuneaton into the lead as he fired home from the penalty spot after home keeper Aaron Clayton brought down Kane Richards in the box. Hednesford tried to get back into the game but couldn’t find a leveller before the final whistle.

Russell Youll

By Russell Youll

Group Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

