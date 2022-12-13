Pitmen axe manager Steve Burr after just three months

Steve Burr

The former Pitmen striker, who was a fan favourite of supporters in his time as a player, arrived in mid-September but has now lost his job with the club level on points at the bottom of the Southern League Premier Central.

Hednesford were bottom of the league until a 1-1 draw with Redditch United on Saturday took them above AFC Rushden & Diamonds on goal difference.

Burr’s assistant Neil Tooth, who briefly managed Hednesford in 2017, has also left. A statement from Hednesford’s board of directors read: “We have taken the decision to part company with Steve and Neil, both have been fantastic to work with since their arrival at the club however unfortunately results have not been what any of us wanted and the decision has been taken at this time for the club to part ways.

“We genuinely wish them both all the very best for the future and both are welcome back at the club anytime they wish to visit us.”

In an additional statement, Burr said: “I just want to place on record my thanks for the opportunity at the club, it’s a club that will always be close to my heart and I really hope things turn around for the club.

“We will definitely be keeping an eye out for results and wish everyone at the club all the best for the future.”

Hednesford also confirmed midfielder Luke Rowe, 21, has joined AFC Telford United on a permanent deal.