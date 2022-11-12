Kings Langley 2-1 Hednesford Town - Report

A shaky opening from the Pitmen saw the home side hit the post instead of score into an empty net, the warning was not heeded when Aryan Tajbakhsh struck the ball into the top corner of the net to give Kings the lead after only four minutes. The game turned into a tight midfield battle which Hednesford began to get the better of as the half progressed. This time it was the turn of the Pitmen's leading scorer Leroy Lita to find the woodwork as the visitors fought for an equaliser. Hednesford failed to capitalise on a series of corners, while 'keeper Tiernan Brooks kept the score down at the other end with a double save from Cain Keller.

Brooks began the second half with a comfortable save from a freekick before the Pitmen broke dangerously down the pitch but were denied by some good quality home defending by Alex Lafleur who remained alert to the threat. Luke Rowe committed one foul to many and became the first player to go into the referee's book. The home defence continued to tightly mark Lita, who despite having the ball at his feet in the area, was unable to get a shot away. The Pitmen finally broke down the Kings' defence when a long ball over the top was cleared as far as Rowe who played the ball into the net from distance. Moments later the Pitmen could have taken the lead, hitting the woodwork for the second time in the game. Lifted by the equaliser Hednesford Town went all out for a winner, dominating the closing stages of the game. A decent claim for a Pitmen penalty was waived away by the referee, before a corner created pressure in the Kings' defence, a shot going agonisingly wide of the mark. Despite having the lion share of the second half the Pitmen were unable to add a winning goal, Brooks was called into action in the 90th minute saving a home freekick. Parkes struck a sickening winner for Kings Langley in added time during a rare foray into the Pitmen half, scoring with a 20 yard effort into the top corner of the net.