Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Coalville Town 3-2 Hednesford Town - Report

By Jonny DruryHednesford TownPublished: Comments

Hednesford Town suffered a defeat by the odd goal in five against Coalville Town.

The Pitmen were still looking for their first win of the season, while the hosts had lost their last two league games. A week of new arrivals at Keys Park saw Neal Tooth return as Steve Burr's assistant, while on the playing side Adam Livingstone joined from Stafford Rangers alongside former fan favourite Chris Clements.

Five minutes into the Lita scored an excellent goal turning 180 degrees on the edge of the area. Lewis Ison was floored by a rogue tackle from Connor Smith resulting a yellow card. Smith then shot just over the crossbar trying to tie the game. Riley O'Sullivan delivered an excellent cross from the left for Lita to finish with a far post header and double the Pitmen's lead. Sadly O'Sullivan was substituted after getting injured in a challenge with Joe Doyle-Charles.

In the second half Joe Cuff weaved through the Coalville defenders but was unable to land a shot on goal. A great save from Tiernan Brooks with his legs kept the home home side out. However, a series of corner allowed Chris Robertson to bundle the ball into Hednesford goal. Martin Riley fouled Billy Keep allowing Coalville to equalise in the 81st minute through a well struck Andi Thanoj. Minutes later Timothy Berridge landed yet another goal for the Ravens with a driving header destroying Hednesford's promising first half.

Coalville Town; White, Eggleton, Putman, Pendley (Thanoj 46), Robertson, Smith (Kee 46), Shaw, Doyle-Charles, Berridge, Chambers, McGlinchey. Subs not used, Laban, Wilson, Taylor

Hednesford Town; Brooks, Ison, Portman (Birch 92), Bailey, Riley, Clements, Cuff, Parker (Bennett 80), Lita, O'Sullivan (Ebbutt 23), Livingstone. Subs not used; Wilding, Clayton

Hednesford Town
Non league
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News