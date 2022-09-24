Coalville Town 3-2 Hednesford Town - Report

The Pitmen were still looking for their first win of the season, while the hosts had lost their last two league games. A week of new arrivals at Keys Park saw Neal Tooth return as Steve Burr's assistant, while on the playing side Adam Livingstone joined from Stafford Rangers alongside former fan favourite Chris Clements.

Five minutes into the Lita scored an excellent goal turning 180 degrees on the edge of the area. Lewis Ison was floored by a rogue tackle from Connor Smith resulting a yellow card. Smith then shot just over the crossbar trying to tie the game. Riley O'Sullivan delivered an excellent cross from the left for Lita to finish with a far post header and double the Pitmen's lead. Sadly O'Sullivan was substituted after getting injured in a challenge with Joe Doyle-Charles.

In the second half Joe Cuff weaved through the Coalville defenders but was unable to land a shot on goal. A great save from Tiernan Brooks with his legs kept the home home side out. However, a series of corner allowed Chris Robertson to bundle the ball into Hednesford goal. Martin Riley fouled Billy Keep allowing Coalville to equalise in the 81st minute through a well struck Andi Thanoj. Minutes later Timothy Berridge landed yet another goal for the Ravens with a driving header destroying Hednesford's promising first half.

Coalville Town; White, Eggleton, Putman, Pendley (Thanoj 46), Robertson, Smith (Kee 46), Shaw, Doyle-Charles, Berridge, Chambers, McGlinchey. Subs not used, Laban, Wilson, Taylor