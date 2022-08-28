Leroy Lita in action for Hednesford Town on Saturday Picture: Jim Wall Leroy Lita in action for Hednesford Town on Saturday Picture: Jim Wall

Meakin-Richards, assistant boss Graham Deakin and head coach Jemiah Richards stepped down following Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at home to Bedford Town, which left the Pitmen second bottom of the Southern Central Premier without a win in five matches this season.

Lita, who played in the top flight for Reading and Swansea City, steps up to take temporary charge alongside defender Martin Riley.

Following Meakin-Richards’ resignation, a brief statement from the board of directors said: “Firstly we want to thank Keenen and the management team for all of their hard work during their time with us, it cannot be forgotten that they did a lot for the club both in terms of stabilising the team along with working tirelessly behind the scenes. Unfortunately results haven’t gone our way this season and with a heavy heart we have accepted their resignation.”

Meakin-Richards led Hednesford to ninth last season, but Saturday’s loss against a Bedford side thrashed 8-1 by Tamworth a week earlier left them with just two points.

With half-time fast approaching, Joe Cuff beat two defenders on the edge of the box and fired home to equalise for the Pitmen after Callum Donnelly’s opener.

However, Tyrone Lewthwaite hit back with an almost immediate reply to seal the win for Bedford.