Barwell 3 Hednesford 4 - Report

Football Stock

An end of season goal bonanza began in the 4th minute when Kyle Bennett set up Hednesford skipper Lewis Ison, who stroked the ball home from the edge of the area. The Canaries equalised when a long ball out of defence was flicked on by Tyler Haddow allowing Ben Stephens to hit the net.

Hednesford regained the lead after fifteen minutes, a freekick taken by Todd Parker wide on the left, evaded everyone and found the side netting. The move of the game followed when Josh Webb and Bennett combined to send Leroy Lita into the area, with the veteran finishing from a tight angle.

Barwell narrowed the deficit when Stephens was brought down in the box by Webb, with the Canaries number nine getting up to score from the spot.

Early in the second half Webb made amends for conceding the penalty when he was on hand to head the ball home when Max Bramley parried Ison's goal bound effort. Moments later the impressive Tyler Haddow latched onto a long ball out of defence and slotted a low shot from a tight angle past Oli Basey.

The final half hour of the game was relatively subdued with chances becoming fewer despite the open nature of a thoroughly entertaining game.

Barwell; Bramley, Stabana, Edwards, Pepe-Ngola, Edjenguele, Brown-Hill (Rowland 53), Warren (Dunkley 46), Brogan, Stephens Hickey, Haddow. Subs; Painter