Coalville Town 0-0 Hednesford Town - Report

Town made a daunting trip to Southern League Central play-off hopefuls, hoping to build on Tuesday night’s excellent 3-1win over Stourbridge. The hosts came out on top in this season's reverse fixture at Keys Park, running out 2-0 winners courtesy of stoppage time goals in each half. Carter Lycett and Kyle Bennett returned to the starting eleven at the expense of Josh Webb and Cain Smith. Harvey Portman passed a late fitness test and received the nod ahead of Martin Riley.

Unsurprisingly the home side started the game aggressively, getting first time balls into the box with the intent of unsettling the visitors early on. However they were restricted to one long range effort from Joe Doyle-Charles which cleared the bar. Riley O'Sullivan hit the side netting for Hednesford, before Tim Berridge lobbed the ball over as both sides traded half chances. A fantastic save from Oliver Basey from Tom McGlinchey's half volley kept the score at 0-0 as the Pitmen were forced into an early substitution with Martin Riley replacing the injured Harvey Portman.The Pitmen began to build some momentum as the half progressed, Leroy Lita was flagged offside following a good team move, and a solid penalty claim was also dismissed. As the half approached stoppage time. Pitmen full back Lewis Hayden forced Tiernan Brooks into a good save.

Coalville Town upped the pressure after the break with a spell of dominant play, Pitmen skipper Lewis Ison made a goal line clearance and Luke Shaw shot narrowly wide of the top corner. The Pitmen were able to settle things down and find their feet in the game once again. The hosts had Brooks to thank for palming the ball away for a corner when half time substitute George Cater found himself in a one on one situation, Grooks followed up by making a good save at the near post from the subsequent corner. Coalville became frustrated as a series of crosses into the Pitmen area either failed to find a player or were dealt with by the central defensive pairing of Riley and Ison. Berridge should have done much better when he found himself in space from a corner, guiding his header well wide of the mark.

The Pitmen put in a solid away performance and were able to see out the draw against the second placed Crows who have rarely dropped points at home this season.

Coalville Town; Brooks, Dean, Putman, Eggleton, Robertson, Towers (c), Shaw (Waite 88), Doyle-Charles, Berridge, Kee, McGlinchey. Subs not used; Bukowski, Taylor, Assuncao, Smith