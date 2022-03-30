Former Premier League striker Leroy Lita hits hat-trick on Hednesford Town debut

Former Swansea striker Leroy Lita smashed a hat-trick for Hednesford Town

The former Middlesbrough, Bristol City and Reading striker opened the scoring in the 18th minute when he intercepted a poor backpass to round the keeper and slot home in the Southern Central Premier clash. The 37-year-old added his second in first-half stoppage time, firing home the loose ball from a parried free-kick. And the evergreen frontman completed his treble on the hour when he beat Stourbridge’s offside trap to fire past keeper Charlie Price.

Glassboys’ substitute Kieran Cook headed home a consolation after 74 minutes. Goals from Joe Dunne and Tom Tonks saw Stafford Rangers into the final of the Staffs Senior Cup with victory over Stoke City at Marston Road.

Dunne’s cross-shot found its way past the Potters keeper to open the scoring on 36 minutes. Tonks doubled their lead just before the hour mark with a superb 40-yard lob after spotting the keeper off his line. Rangers will face Stone Old Alleynians in the final thanks to am 8-7 penalty shoot-out win over Leek Town after ending 1-1 after 90 minutes.