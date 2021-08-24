Pitmen mourn loss of head groundsman

Mr Bates, who was given the moniker GrassMaster for the care he took of the Keys Park pitch, passed away yesterday morning.

He was a popular figure throughout the club and know for the pride he took in the pitch, noted as one of the best at their level of football.

The club said in a statement: “It is with a sad and heavy heart we write to confirm that our Head Groundsman Dave Bates has sadly passed away this morning.

“Dave has been a huge part of everything happening at Hednesford Town FC over the years, and his presence will be missed beyond what words can express or explain at this time.

“He rightly was given the twitter handle the #GrassMaster, for his knowledge and expertise in the field of agronomy, as he was one of the top professionals in the field.