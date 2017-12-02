Hednesford Town 2 Farsley Celtic 1 - Report

The Pitmen made the perfect possible start to the game when they were awarded a penalty in just the third minute when James Fitgibbon was fouled in the area. Up stepped Danny Glover to confidently convert from 12 yards and give his side the lead.

In a lively opening to the game Farsley’s Ryan Watson saw an effort blocked away three minutes later before Joey Butlin almost turned home a second goal for the Pitmen.

Hednesford went close again in the 19 th minute when some good football saw the ball find its way to Tom Thorley and his whipped in effort picked out Jordan Graham who headed over the bar and onto the roof of the net.

The visitors should really have drawn themselves level in the 33 rd minute when a cross into the penalty area found Nathan Cartman but the striker fired his low effort wide from 12 yards out.

Six minutes later Hednesford goalkeeper James Wren had to react quickly to deny Luke Parkin after a throw-in had caught the Pitmen backline off guard.

It would be Town that would end the half on top though as first Butlin was denied after a miss hit Curley effort found its way to the striker before Fitzgibbon saw a shot just about stopped before the line in the 43rd minute.

Bailey was called into action to make a fine block to deny the visitors in the 49 th minute but this would only be a temporary reprieve as they drew level five minutes later. A low shot was blocked and with everyone having gone the same way Cartman was left with the simple task of firing home into an unguarded net.

The Pitmen almost regained the lead in the 59 th minute but Butlin saw his low freekick go inches wide of the goal.

Play now switched from one end of the pitch to the other as both sides fancied their chances of three points and Fitzgibbon went close again as he cut inside before firing in a low effort that went past the upright in the 69th minute.

Farsley substitute Adam Priestley almost made an immediate impact in the 75th minute but his low effort clipped the near post on the way behind for a goal kick.

It would be Hednesford that would edge ahead though five minutes later when a deep corner from Darren Campion picked out Bailey and the centre half was able to turn the ball home from six yards out.

Despite coming under a late bombardment Rob Smith’s side would play out time to claim another three points on their own pitch.

Teams

Hednesford Town: Wrem, Curley, Campion, Bailey, Mendez-Jones, Taylor (Fitzpatrick 68), Graham (Oji 85), Thorley (Gatter 84), Glover, Butlin, Fitzgibbon Subs not used: Lawrie, Mbunga

Farsley Celtic: McKibbin, Turner, Baldwin, Atkinson, Ellis, Clayton, Porritt (Priestly 74), Watson, Cartman, Parkin (Atkinson 74), Walker (Harris 82) Subs not used: Bett, Trennery

Attendance: 304