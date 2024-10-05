Redditch 0 Halesowen 3 - Report

The Yeltz started the brighter and took the lead on 33 minutes through Kieren Donnelly who cleverly turned in the box and scored despite goalkeeper Callum Smith getting a hand to it.

Smith denied Jak Hickman on 36 minutes as Halesowen continued to press.

They came out for the second half in a similar positive manner and made it 2-0 on 47 when McKauley Manning scored straight from a corner.

Recent signing Jordan Ponticelli rifled the ball into the top corner on 51 minutes to make it three and saw his lob drop over the bar on 74.

In injury time Redditch captain Jordan Cranston went close to getting a consolation but his shot hit the outside of the post