Halesowen Town 2 Stratford Town 3 - Report
Stratford struck two late goals to snatch victory and deny Halesowen the
chance to go top of the table.
Yeltz manager Russ Penn could not hide his extreme disappointment at the
outcome. "We switched off for three goals. It was an outstanding performance
for 85 minutes, but we're so naïve. We were top of the league and chucked it
away - we don't know how to see games out."
McKauley Manning robbed the Stratford defence allowing Jak Hickman to flash
a 4th minute shot wide and a speculative 35 yard free-kick from Stratford
captain Paul McCone, on his birthday, landed on top of the net as the first
half started evenly with few chances.
More chances were created late in the first half as Manning brought a 36th
minute save from Stratford goalkeeper Jacob Weaver and defender Ryan
Wollacott just failed to connect with the resulting corner at the far post.
The Yeltz took the lead after 37 minutes when a defensive mix-up let in Todd
Parker and although Weaver saved his shot, the rebound fell invitingly for
Conor TEE to slam home into an open net. But Halesowen's lead lasted just a
few minutes when the Bards won the ball back from a clearance and set up
unchallenged Callum EBANKS to beat goalkeeper Dan Platt for a first-half
injury time equaliser.
In a competitive start to the second half, Manning's 49th minute free-kick
was grabbed by Weaver.
The Yeltz then regained the lead in the 62nd minute following an instant
impact from substitute Jordan Ponticelli on his Yeltz debut. Ponticelli met
Hickman's right wing cross with an overhead kick and Weaver could only push
the ball out for Kieren DONNELLY to bundle the ball home.
Weaver then did just enough to keep out Manning's 20 yard shot before the
Bards finished with a fine flourish. Reece STYCHE was put through and
skipped down the right to beat goalkeeper Platt with a low shot to make it
2-2 in the 84th minute. With the pressure on Halesowen in added time, Lewis
Ludford-Ison struck the home crossbar from a free-kick from the edge of the
home area and Platt cut out a cross from the left by Ebanks.
But the Bards grabbed their winner in the fifth minute of added time when a
shot from Owen James was deflected and fellow substitute Lewis WILSON
stabbed home after just entering the game.
Halesowen Town: Dan Platt; Jak Hickman (Adi Yussuf 90), Nat Kelly, Josh
Smile (Reece Mitchell 80), Ryan Wynter (c), Ryan Wollacott, Todd Parker,
Conor Tee (Jordan Ponticelli 58), Kieren Donnelly, McKauley Manning, Ben
Cassidy. Subs Not Used: Luke Postle, Lewis Solly.
Stratford Town: Jacob Weaver; Alexander Williams, Finley Brennan, Josh
Hawker (Charlie Williams 68), Paul McCone (c), Babatomiwa Solanke (Owen
James 60), Reece Styche (Lewis Wilson 89), Lewis Ludford-Ison, Callum
Ebanks, Daniel Lafferty, Christopher Hussey. Subs Not Used: Tyrell
Skeen-Hamilton, Maxx Clutterbuck.
Referee: Jason Porter Attendance: 1,001
Booked: Williams (6), Wollacott (21), McCone (49), Hickman (90), Lafferty
(90)