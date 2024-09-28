Halesowen Town 2 Stratford Town 3 - Report

chance to go top of the table.

Yeltz manager Russ Penn could not hide his extreme disappointment at the

outcome. "We switched off for three goals. It was an outstanding performance

for 85 minutes, but we're so naïve. We were top of the league and chucked it

away - we don't know how to see games out."

McKauley Manning robbed the Stratford defence allowing Jak Hickman to flash

a 4th minute shot wide and a speculative 35 yard free-kick from Stratford

captain Paul McCone, on his birthday, landed on top of the net as the first

half started evenly with few chances.

More chances were created late in the first half as Manning brought a 36th

minute save from Stratford goalkeeper Jacob Weaver and defender Ryan

Wollacott just failed to connect with the resulting corner at the far post.

The Yeltz took the lead after 37 minutes when a defensive mix-up let in Todd

Parker and although Weaver saved his shot, the rebound fell invitingly for

Conor TEE to slam home into an open net. But Halesowen's lead lasted just a

few minutes when the Bards won the ball back from a clearance and set up

unchallenged Callum EBANKS to beat goalkeeper Dan Platt for a first-half

injury time equaliser.

In a competitive start to the second half, Manning's 49th minute free-kick

was grabbed by Weaver.

The Yeltz then regained the lead in the 62nd minute following an instant

impact from substitute Jordan Ponticelli on his Yeltz debut. Ponticelli met

Hickman's right wing cross with an overhead kick and Weaver could only push

the ball out for Kieren DONNELLY to bundle the ball home.

Weaver then did just enough to keep out Manning's 20 yard shot before the

Bards finished with a fine flourish. Reece STYCHE was put through and

skipped down the right to beat goalkeeper Platt with a low shot to make it

2-2 in the 84th minute. With the pressure on Halesowen in added time, Lewis

Ludford-Ison struck the home crossbar from a free-kick from the edge of the

home area and Platt cut out a cross from the left by Ebanks.

But the Bards grabbed their winner in the fifth minute of added time when a

shot from Owen James was deflected and fellow substitute Lewis WILSON

stabbed home after just entering the game.

Halesowen Town: Dan Platt; Jak Hickman (Adi Yussuf 90), Nat Kelly, Josh

Smile (Reece Mitchell 80), Ryan Wynter (c), Ryan Wollacott, Todd Parker,

Conor Tee (Jordan Ponticelli 58), Kieren Donnelly, McKauley Manning, Ben

Cassidy. Subs Not Used: Luke Postle, Lewis Solly.

Stratford Town: Jacob Weaver; Alexander Williams, Finley Brennan, Josh

Hawker (Charlie Williams 68), Paul McCone (c), Babatomiwa Solanke (Owen

James 60), Reece Styche (Lewis Wilson 89), Lewis Ludford-Ison, Callum

Ebanks, Daniel Lafferty, Christopher Hussey. Subs Not Used: Tyrell

Skeen-Hamilton, Maxx Clutterbuck.

Referee: Jason Porter Attendance: 1,001

Booked: Williams (6), Wollacott (21), McCone (49), Hickman (90), Lafferty

(90)