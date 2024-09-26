Halesowen Town shut up shop to bounce back

The Yeltz took an early lead when Nat Kelly’s header flashed the ball across goal and Kieren Donnelly tapped it home.

It was a tense affair at The Grove, with an end-to-end final 15 minutes, but Halesowen responded after the 4-0 loss to Hitchin Town by shutting up shop and holding out for the clean sheet.

Donnelly’s sixth-minute goal means the Yeltz are only two points behind league leaders Stamford.

Walsall Wood beat Shepshed Dynamo 4-0 in Northern One Midlands, with braces from Kaiman Anderson and Sam Unitt.

Anderson became the joint top scorer this season with eight, while the team collectively are joint highest scorers with 18.

Two stoppage-time goals from Quorn mean Lye Town remain bottom of the division after their 2-0 loss. They sit five points from safety with the league’s worst defensive record of 21 goals conceded.

In Northern One West, Chasetown beat Witton Albion 2-0, with goals from Danny Glover and Ben Lund. The Scholars are ninth in the league and two points away from the play-offs.

And Sporting Khalsa beat Nantwich Town 4-3 in a hotly-contested FA Trophy second qualifying round match. Khalsa’s James McGrady and Andre Landell scored, while Robbie Bunn bagged a brace. They move on to the final qualifying round – as far as they’ve ever gotten in the competition – where they face Harborough on October 5.