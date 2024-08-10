Halesowen Town 2 Kettering Town 1 - Report

Russ Penn's men started well and got an early penalty on nine minutes which was converted by Reece Flanagan.

McKauley Manning started brightly and was set up by Connor Tee on 18 minutes on the edge of the box but the Kettering goalkeeper made a good save.

Adi Yussuf thought he had doubled the lead on 21 minutes when he did have the ball in the net but his effort was ruled offside.

The Northamptonshire based visitors - who could only finish 15th last season - did start to come into the game in the latter stages of the first half, with Dan Platt having to make a double save fromm Tyree Wilson and Isiah-Noel Williams.

But when Manning made it two just five minutes before the break, few would bet against Halesowen.

Kettering pressed in the second half and Nat Kelly had to block a shot on the line before subsititute Dan Jones headed in from a corner on 69 minutes to give them real hope.

The last 20 minutes were scrappy with half chances for both sides but it was Halesowen who managed to hang on for all three points and they will travel to Redditch tonight (Monday) who also won on the opening day.