Mickleover 1 Halesowen Town 0 - Report

Ethan Mann's header on 65 minutes proved decisive although Halesowen had their chances, particularly in the first half.

Early in the game, Kieran Donnelly headed over a Jack Hickman cross.

Top scorer Miracle Okafor headed over a Reece Mitchell on 11 minutes and then shot into the side netting.

Donnelly himself shot wide as Halesowen looked to make it two away wins in a row.

But they couldn't capitalise and Mann's goal proved decisive.