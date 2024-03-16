Mickleover 1 Halesowen Town 0 - Report
Halesowen went hone pointless against the team in second place in the league.
By Nathan Judah
Published
Ethan Mann's header on 65 minutes proved decisive although Halesowen had their chances, particularly in the first half.
Early in the game, Kieran Donnelly headed over a Jack Hickman cross.
Top scorer Miracle Okafor headed over a Reece Mitchell on 11 minutes and then shot into the side netting.
Donnelly himself shot wide as Halesowen looked to make it two away wins in a row.
But they couldn't capitalise and Mann's goal proved decisive.