Royston Town 0 Halesowen Town 1 - Report

A Jak Hickman free kick in the last minute of normal time found its way into the net off a post as Halesowen beat a side they lost 3-0 to at The Grove just two weeks ago.

Royston were perhaps a bit unfortunate not to be in front at the break as Dan Platt made a good save and Andronicos Georgiou shot wide from a James Brighton corner. They also missed a penalty after Tom Taylor committed a foul in the box.

The second half was fiercely contested and Halesowen's Nathan Hayward was given a straight red for a poor challenge on veteran Ronnie Henry - two members of the visiting backroom team were also sent off for their protests.

But it was Henry who saw red when he flattened Miracle Okafor three minutes from time and Halesowen would go on to win the game with Hickman's late strike.