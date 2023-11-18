Halesowen Town 2 Berkhamsted 1 - Report

Yeltz manager Paul Smith considered his 150th game in charge. “I’ve loved every second of the 150 games. Today it was crucial to get back on a winning streak and I thought we thoroughly deserved victory with the result a fair reflection. We haven’t taken the chances our great work deserved but it was all about getting three points in a must-win game with tough games to come.”

Both teams went into the game out of form with Halesowen without victory in six games and second-bottom Berkhamsted without a league win since opening day of the season.

In a quiet start, Miracle Okafor was put clear on goal in the 9th minute but he planted his low shot well wide. Berkhamsted’s main threats were based on long throw-ins from Adam Martin, resulting in home goalkeeper Dan Platt collecting Daniel Newton’s back header after 17 minutes.

Halesowen then took control by striking two goals from two excellent moves within three minutes.

Jack Holmes and Okafor combined to allow Josh Ezewele to cross from the right for Kieren DONNELLY to turn home the 25th minute opening goal. The Yeltz then sent a great ball out of defence to McKauley Manning in the 28th minute and he set up Nathan Hayward to put the ball across goal from the left, giving OKAFOR the simple task of rolling home the second goal.

With the Yeltz in control, Todd Parker fired a low 36th minute shot at goalkeeper Jamie Head and Head collected Manning’s 45th minute effort.

After the break Head made a good save from Hayward’s 18 yard shot and Manning made another great 53rd minute weaving run into the penalty area. Reece Mitchell then started and finished a fine 57th minute move, combining with Okafor, but his effort was ruled offside. In further pressure, Holmes was blocked for a 61st minute corner after he was set up by Todd Parker and Manning’s 71st minute long range shot was parried into safety by Head.

But Halesowen didn’t capitalise on all their chances and it was goalkeeper Platt who saved the day with a crucial 78th minute goal-line stop at the end of another long throw-in.

The Comrades plugged away and pulled a goal back in the 85th minute when another long throw-in was punched by Platt but not properly cleared and Matthew BATEMAN turned in the box to fire home after the ball was played back into the danger area.

Halesowen Town: Dan Platt (c); Josh Ezewele, Reece Mitchell, Todd Parker, Ryan Wynter, Kieran Morris, Kieren Donnelly, Nathan Hayward, Miracle Okafor (Simeon Cobourne 84), Jack Holmes (Jak Hickman 74), McKauley Manning. Subs Not Used: Ethan Green, Luke Redfern, George Cater.

Berkhamsted: Jamie Head (c); James Towell (Conner Toomey 89), Thomas Silford (Anthony Ball 41), Daniel Newton, Samuel McClelland, Adam Martin, Kyal Williams, Jordon Frederick, Matthew Bateman, Sami Bessadi, Lewis Johnson (Max Bustamante MacAire 87). Subs Not Used: Aaron Austin, Mark Riddick.

Referee: Edgar Brown Attendance: 1,140

Booked: Towell (67), Martin (79)