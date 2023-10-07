Bromsgrove Sporting 0 Halesowen Town 2 - Report

Two second half goals saw them through at the venue where their unbeaten league run was also ended.
Halesowen had the first chance of the game when Miracle Okafor made a foray Into the box and Simeon Cobourne just failed to connect with his cross.
But Dan Platt had to make a great double save on 40 minutes, first from Callum King-Harmes and the Tristan Dunkley with the follow up.
And Connor Tee had a couple of good chances which Platt was equal to.
The game in general didn't see many chances and it took a penalty for Halesowen to score first,Okafor converting on 54 minutes after a clear handball in the box.
A wonderful solo goal from Kieren Donnelly settled the issue on 78 minutes when he beat two defenders and chipped the goalkeeper to make it 2-0 and send Halesowen through.