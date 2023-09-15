Halesowen are on the money with team bonding bingo

Halesowen beat rivals Stourbridge on Tuesday Picture: Stu Leggett

The Yeltz claimed an emphatic 4-3 win away from home in the number nine derby against Stourbridge in midweek as they head into FA Cup second qualifying round action this weekend.

Boss Smith gave his players a night off training last Thursday for some team-bonding and bingo at the newly-refurbished Yeltz bar, and it’s turned out to bring good fortune, leaving the players wanting more.

“It worked very well, it won’t be something that’ll be a regular occurrence, although the boys are on my case saying that we’ve won the last two games since we played bingo,” said Smith.

He added: “It’s crucial at times when I see that they could do with a little bit of a breather that we do something different. It did exactly what it needed to and got them off the grass for a session so they could rest up with two big games, and continued to build the all-round good team morale and spirit.”

Sitting second in the Southern Central Premier, Halesowen are yet to lose a league game so far this season. Smith is extremely pleased with how it’s gone, and with the derby win on Tuesday.

He said: “They’re all pulling in the same direction, and with them all working hard in training and doing as we ask, they’re getting their rewards at the moment.

“It’s crucial for me to keep the boys grounded and to explain that it’s just another three points. It was a fantastic evening, and one that we’ve dedicated the win to the fans for.

“We went to their ground and their backyard and turned them over. It’s nice to be able to give the fans some bragging rights for a few months.

“Realistically, we couldn’t have wished for a better start to the season. It’s crucial we look to maintain the concentration levels which I felt dipped to an extent on Tuesday and go into Saturday’s FA Cup tie in fine form.”

Meanwhile, Rushall Olympic entertain Carlton Town while Stafford Rangers visit Coalville Town, Stourbridge welcome Matlock Town and Sporting Khalsa visit Kettering Town.

Elsewhere, in the National League, Kidderminster Harriers host Solihull Moors, while in Northern One Midlands Walsall Wood visit Loughborough Dynamo and Lye Town welcome Sutton Coldfield Town.