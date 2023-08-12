Needham Market 0 Halesowen 0 - Report

By Paul Jenkins

Halesowen got a decent point in Suffolk to make it a win and a draw in their first two games but both sides had chances to in it.

The Yeltz started well and Ryan Wynter should have probably done better on 19 minutes than fire into the side netting.

Josh Hawker shot wide on 32 minutes as Halesowen pressed and Miracle Okafor, who impressed in last week's opening fixture, was just denied by home goalkeeper Marcus Garnham in first half injury time.

But it was Halesowen goalkeeper Dan Platt who was called into action after the break, making three good saves as Market tried to assert themselves.

Wynter went close again for Halesowen on 75 minutes when he headed over a free kick and Okafor was again denier in injury time.

But Platt produced the save of the game on 97 minutes when Tevan Allen's volley was flying into the top right hand corner but was tipped behind to keep the score goalless

