Needham Market 0 Halesowen 0 - Report

The Yeltz started well and Ryan Wynter should have probably done better on 19 minutes than fire into the side netting.

Josh Hawker shot wide on 32 minutes as Halesowen pressed and Miracle Okafor, who impressed in last week's opening fixture, was just denied by home goalkeeper Marcus Garnham in first half injury time.

But it was Halesowen goalkeeper Dan Platt who was called into action after the break, making three good saves as Market tried to assert themselves.

Wynter went close again for Halesowen on 75 minutes when he headed over a free kick and Okafor was again denier in injury time.