Halesowen warned to be wary after opponents’ drubbing

Halesowen Town boss Paul Smith

Yeltz boss Paul Smith led his side to a 2-1 victory against Leiston last weekend, starting life back at step three well after promotion from the Northern One Midlands last season via the play-offs.

Smith was impressed with his side’s performance last Saturday, but expects a tough test with Needham Market who are looking to bounce back from a 6-1 thrashing at the hands of Stratford Town last weekend.

He said: “I anticipate a big reaction from them.

“They’re going to be a wounded animal looking to get some points on the board with their first home game.

“It’s going to be a long trip but we go down there buoyant with confidence after a really good win.

“It was not just the win, but the performance.

“We were fantastic and head and shoulders better than Leiston. Apart from not taking chances it was almost the perfect start for us.”

Striker Miracle Okafor made an immediate impact on his new Halesowen side, scoring both the goals in the Yetlz’s win last weekend after moving from Sporting Khalsa in the summer.

Boss Smith has set ambitious targets for the season as he looks to lead Halesowen to further glory, but will be very pleased with a top 10 finish as he hopes the fanbase enjoy the ride.

“My goal is to win a football league, every manager sets out to do that at the start of the season, if you don’t then you’re in the wrong job,” said Smith.

“Some might say that’s unrealistic and to some extent I’d agree.

“A realistic ambition is to put a squad together that will compete in the top half and anything into that and pushing play-offs would be a brilliant first season back.

“It’s crucial that the fans enjoy this season.

“I think there’s a little less expectation on us than there has been previously because we’ve been itching to get out from step four.

“We’ve started with a good win and performance, so hopefully that gets them as excited as we all are.”

Elsewhere, Stourbridge go to Kettering Town while Stafford Rangers open their Northern Premier League campaign at Lancaster City.

Meanwhile, Kidderminster Harriers visit York City in the National League looking for their first victory of the season.