Halesowen and Stourbridge to renew rivalries in Southern League

The sides on Boxing Day in 2018

The pair will contest the Number 9 Derby for the first time in league action since 2018/19, where the Yeltz were relegated to step four of the non-league pyramid.

The time since has brought two abandoned campaigns due to the pandemic, play-off disappointment and play-off euphoria last season.

Paul Smith’s promoted Halesowen travel to Stourbridge’s War Memorial Ground for a midweek contest under the lights a month into the new season, on Tuesday, September 12.

The return clash comes in the early throes of 2024, at The Grove on Saturday, January 6. The Glassboys are managed by former playing duo Stuart Pierpoint and Leon Broadhurst.

The rivalry is known locally as El Busico due to the public transport route connecting the towns, where bragging rights are contested.

The last time the rivals locked horns in the league was almost five years ago, on Boxing Day 2018. Stourbridge were comfortable 3-0 winners at The Grove that day. The other clash was 1-1 that season.

The derby had boiled over into more unsavoury incidents before Halesowen’s 2019 relegation and, in 2018, the clubs joined forces to insist a zero tolerance policy to unsatisfactory behaviour.