Karen Brookes to end 'incredible journey' as Halesowen Town chairman

Karen Brookes is set to step down as chairman of Halesowen Town

Brookes rescued the club alongside Keith McKenna and her father Colin, now president of the Yeltz, in 2018.

Since then, they have secured the return of Halesowen to step three of the non-league pyramid, negotiated their way through the Covid-19 pandemic and reached the semi-finals of the FA Trophy.

Writing on the club’s website, Brookes posted: “Everyone associated with the football club during my time here has been phenomenal from the brilliant volunteers, president, vice-presidents, management team, players, academy management team and players, and the fans.”

She added: “I have been taken to heart by you all and I am eternally grateful for this and will never forget it.

“Halesowen Town is a very special club, at the heart of the local community and everyone associated with it should be as proud as I am to have been part of its great history.”

Brookes will leave on June 30 and hand the reins over to McKenna.

She said: “I am certain that he will ensure that we continue to progress and develop the club and aspire to go higher up the football pyramid and I know I am leaving the club in great hands.”

And Brookes has promised to remain a presence at Yeltz games.