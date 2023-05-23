Halesowen swoop to sign Chasetown and Sporting Khalsa aces

Halesowen Town FC

Halesowen Town have been strengthened for their return to step three of the non-league pyramid with two signings from their former league rivals.

Miracle Okafor has left Sporting Khalsa for Halesowen (Stu Leggett)
The Yeltz – who will play in the Southern Central Premier next season – have raided Chasetown and Sporting Khalsa to boost both ends of the pitch, bringing in defender Ryan Wynter from the Scholars and striker Miracle Okafor from Khalsa.

Speaking of Wynter’s signing, Halesowen boss Paul Smith said: “The best opposing defender I’ve seen against us in the last three year.

“A beast of a defender and a capture Im very excited about.’”

And on Okafor, who scored 27 times in Northern One Midlands last season, Smith added: “Miracle had a fantastic year at Sporting Khalsa and lit our division up last season.

“He is a big, strong, powerful striker, a fantastic young prospect that will only get better.”

Meanwhile, Stafford Rangers have secured striker Nathan Blissett for another season.

Blissett initially joined in February after leaving AFC Telford United, helping the Boro to a tremendous end of the season that saw them finish 12th in the Northern Premier.

