Halesowen swoop to sign Chasetown and Sporting Khalsa aces

Miracle Okafor has left Sporting Khalsa for Halesowen (Stu Leggett)

The Yeltz – who will play in the Southern Central Premier next season – have raided Chasetown and Sporting Khalsa to boost both ends of the pitch, bringing in defender Ryan Wynter from the Scholars and striker Miracle Okafor from Khalsa.

Speaking of Wynter’s signing, Halesowen boss Paul Smith said: “The best opposing defender I’ve seen against us in the last three year.

“A beast of a defender and a capture Im very excited about.’”

And on Okafor, who scored 27 times in Northern One Midlands last season, Smith added: “Miracle had a fantastic year at Sporting Khalsa and lit our division up last season.

“He is a big, strong, powerful striker, a fantastic young prospect that will only get better.”

Meanwhile, Stafford Rangers have secured striker Nathan Blissett for another season.