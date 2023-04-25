Halesowen Town win play-off semi final - but Sporting Khalsa suffer heartbreak

Paul Smith is gunning for play-off success with Halesowen Town

It was a dream start for the Yeltz who went ahead inside three minutes at The Grove - as Richard Gregory squared for McCauley Manning to fire home in front of more than 2,300 supporters.

And within 18 minutes it was two as Paul Smith's side were awarded a spot kick for a handball in the box - and Gregory made no mistake from 12 yards.

Ewan Williams pulled one back just six minutes later - with the home side having chances to extend their lead in the second half.

Gregory went close and Nathan Hayward saw a goal bound effort hooked off the line - before Simeon Cobourne wrapped it up three minutes from time.

In the other semi-final it was heartbreak for Sporting Khalsa in the biggest game in the club's history.

Miracle Okafor handed Khalsa a dream start as they took a half time lead in their clash with Spalding United - before Dylan Edge levelled midway through the second period.