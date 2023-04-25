Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Halesowen Town win play-off semi final - but Sporting Khalsa suffer heartbreak

By Jonny DruryHalesowen Town FCPublished: Comments

Halesowen Town are 90 minutes from promotion to the Northern Premier League - after a 3-1 play-off semi final win over Coleshill Town.

Paul Smith is gunning for play-off success with Halesowen Town
Paul Smith is gunning for play-off success with Halesowen Town

It was a dream start for the Yeltz who went ahead inside three minutes at The Grove - as Richard Gregory squared for McCauley Manning to fire home in front of more than 2,300 supporters.

And within 18 minutes it was two as Paul Smith's side were awarded a spot kick for a handball in the box - and Gregory made no mistake from 12 yards.

Ewan Williams pulled one back just six minutes later - with the home side having chances to extend their lead in the second half.

Gregory went close and Nathan Hayward saw a goal bound effort hooked off the line - before Simeon Cobourne wrapped it up three minutes from time.

In the other semi-final it was heartbreak for Sporting Khalsa in the biggest game in the club's history.

Miracle Okafor handed Khalsa a dream start as they took a half time lead in their clash with Spalding United - before Dylan Edge levelled midway through the second period.

James Clifton turned the game on its head and put Spalding ahead with 14 minutes to play - and they held out to book a final spot with the Yeltz on Saturday.

Halesowen Town FC
Non league
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News